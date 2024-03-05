Mbare man who sold alcohol to minors jailed

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

A 23-year old Harare man who sold alcohol to minors during the festive season has been sentenced to an effective 24 months behind bars after being found guilty for three different offenses.

Phaeton Mutiyaya was charged for selling liquor to minors, selling liquor without a license as well as operating without a shop license.

In a statement on Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed the sentences.

“Phaeton Mutiyaya (23) who sold alcohol to 10 minors aged between five and 11 over the festive season was sentenced this afternoon at Mbare Magistrates court. He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for selling liquor to minors and another 12 months for selling liquor without a license. Four months for operating without a shop license where wholly suspended for five years. He will serve 24 months effectively,” reads the statement.

His crimes came to light when a video of the drunk minors went viral on social media, sparking outrage and condemnation for the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 18. He was selling the alcohol illegally from a private residence in Mbare.

@nyeve14