Mbeba in Africa Soccer Zone Team Of The Week

Online Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club defender Andrew Mbeba has been included in this week’s Africa Soccer Zone Team of the Week after a fine performance in his team’s recent 1-0 victory against Black Rhinos at Barbourfields Stadium in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League on Sunday.

His freekick was the difference between the two sides and he also had a solid performance in defence.

The goal was his second of the season as he also scored another fantastic freekick when Bosso won 1-0 against Triangle at home last month.

Highlanders FC are the only unbeaten team in the Premiership’s 19 matches that have been played.

Mbeba plays alongside Peter Muduhwa, Mbongeni Ndlovu and Archford Faira in the heart of the Bosso defence that has let in just four goals.

It is a good sign that local football is starting to be recognised again on the continental stage and Mbeba and his Highlanders team will hope to have similar performances going forward in their quest to win a league title which has eluded them for 17 years.

Africa Soccer Zone Weekend XI:

1.Marco (TFC Rufisque, Senegal)

2.Keagen Johanes (Supersport United, South Africa)

3.Kambanda Edmund (African Stars, Namibia)

4.Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders FC, Zimbabwe)

5.Marcelo Allende (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa)

6.Soumalia Sidibe (Etoil Du Sahel, Tunisia)

7.Thabang Sesinyi (Jwaneng Galaxy, Botswana)

8.Fitsum Tilahun (Bahir Dar Kenema, Ethiopia)

9.Maxwell Phodo (Dragons FC, Equatorial Guinea)

10.Jean Baleke (Simba SC, Tanzania)

11.Marouf Tchakei ( Singida Fountain Club SC, Tanzania)