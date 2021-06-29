MCAZ approves use of Ivermectin for Covid-19 treatment

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Medicine Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has regularized the use of human formulations of ivermectin for Covid-19 management.

In a statement on Monday, MCAZ acting director general, Mr Richard Rukwata said they have sought approval from the Secretary for Health and Child Care to establish a framework that would provide guidance on the use of ivermectin in Covid-19.

“The authority advises that ivermectin human formulations must only be used in accordance with the developed framework whose objectives are to authorize procurement of quality assured human formulations and to ensure qualified and suitably experienced health providers have access to the human formulations for the management of Covid-19,” read the statement.

MCAZ has since warned against import and supply of ivermectin without their permission.

It said that sale and distribution of ivermectin without their approval was prohibited and members of the public were strongly urged to desist from self-prescribing and sourcing unapproved medication from unapproved sources.

“MCAZ will continue to evaluate any emerging peer reviewed publications or data on the use of ivermectin for treatment of Covid-19. Data retained from use of ivermectin will be critical in monitoring safety and efficacy within the Zimbabwean population,” further noted MCAZ.

Early this year, MCAZ clamped down on the dispensing of ivermectin, a drug used to kill parasites in animals, as it was baselessly being touted as a treatment for Covid-19.

Ivermectin is approved in other countries for use in animals for prevention of heartworm disease in some small animal species, and for treatment of certain internal and external parasites in various animal species.