MCAZ warns against unapproved medicine advertisements

The Act stipulates that medicines requiring professional direction for use may only be advertised in approved medical journals or to healthcare professionals.

To assist the public in ascertaining whether an advertisement has been authorized, the MCAZ highlighted several key warning signs including a unique registration number, which can be verified on its website.

MCAZ warned that advertisements making promises of instant results, 100 percent cure rates, or zero side effects are often deceptive.

Additionally, advertisements claiming to be better than other brands without evidence are often unfounded and misleading.

Prescription medicines should not be advertised for direct sale to the public, and medicines claiming to cure multiple diseases, such as diabetes and cancer, are likely scams.

Advertisements using language intended to create fear or distress should be treated with caution, and those offering bonuses or discounts for medicines are suspicious.

The MCAZ said working with the Zimbabwe Republic Police, it will take necessary measures, including prosecution, against those contravening these provisions.

It urged stakeholders to report cases of unapproved medicine advertisements to the Authority.

New Ziana