MDC-T recalls Kambarami

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE battle for the City of Bulawayo Deputy Mayor took a dramatic twist on Thursday when ward three councillor, Tinashe Kambarami was recalled from the local authority by his parent party MDC-T.

Mr Kambarami has been in a tug-of-war tussle for the position with ward one councillor, Mlandu Ncube since the former won a High Court battle reinstating him as a councillor, where he had argued that the court order also applied in his reinstatement as the city’s Deputy Mayor.

However, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo on Thursday wrote to the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube informing the local authority of Mr Kambarami’s recall.

“I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Movement Democratic Change stating that Councillor Tinashe Kambarami of ward three has ceased to be a member of the Party. In terms of Section 278(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with Section 129(1)(k) his ward is now vacant. Please advise Zimbabwe Electoral Commission accordingly,” reads part of the letter.

Up to the time of the recall, the Bulawayo City Council had resolved to operate without a Deputy Mayor until the conclusion of a number of High Court applications by Clr Ncube where he was challenging Mr Kambarami assertion that the High Court had also ordered his reinstatement as the city’s Deputy Mayor.