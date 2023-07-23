Mealie-meal price drops

Sunday News Reporter

THE Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) has announced a reduction in the prices of maize meal, flour and salt as part of efforts to protect the consumers as the Government’s intervention measures to stabilise the economy take effect.

The price reductions are with immediate effect, according to GMAZ national chairperson, Mr Tafadzwa Musarara who said the developments come at the back of a firming local currency against the United States dollar.

In a circular to members of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers, Retailers Association of Zimbabwe, wholesalers and other retailers of basic commodities, Mr Musarara said the price reductions, made following high-level deliberations, were aimed at protecting the consuming public from rampant price hikes.

A five-kilogramme packet of maize roller meal now costs ZW$15 946,32 or US$2,90, 10kg is now ZW$27 593,65 or US$5,00 and 20kg now costs ZW$52 237,94 or US$9,50. According to the circular, the price of a two kilogrammes packet of self-raising flour now costs Z$11 547,33 or US$2,10 while the price of a 500 grammes packet of fine salt is now ZW$1 374,68 or US$0,25, one kg fine salt is now pegged at ZW$ 2 639,40 or US$0,48 and two kg is now ZW$5 058,84 or US$0,92.

Mr Musarara said the stabilisation of the local currency must show a corresponding decrease in prices of basic commodities and services.

“Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe recently held successful high-level deliberations with the monetary authorities and, inter alia, reviewed the subsisting stabilisation in the economy, precipitated by the firming of the local currency against major currencies.

“The current stable environment was, regrettably, preceded by a few weeks of price madness that invariably affected basic commodities leaving consumer disposable income gravely eroded. It is uncontroverted, therefore, that the current stabilisation must show a corresponding decrease in prices of basic commodities.”

The Consumer Protection Commission has said some retail outlets reduced prices of basic grocery items by as much as five percent last week in response to the continued firming of the Zimbabwe dollar.