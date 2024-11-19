Media critical in sustainable development reporting

Robin Muchetu in Masvingo

MEMBERS of the media are in Masvingo where the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) seeks to enhance its collaboration with them in articulating the implementation of sustainable development goals in Zimbabwe and also the UN engagement in Zimbabwe under the 2022 – 2026 Zimbabwe UN Sustainable Development Cooperation (ZUNSDCF). This is in support of the country’s National Development Strategy 1.

This workshop falls under Output four of the UNGC Annual Work Plan, that is, enhanced media engagement for ZUNSDCF and NDS1.

The workshop seeks to increase media understanding of the UN engagement in Zimbabwe, with a particular focus on the four pillars in line with the current UN Cooperation Framework interventions under the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It also aims at facilitating public discourse through increased media coverage of development issues during and after the workshop

Furthermore, it seeks to increase understanding of how the media works, newsroom dynamics, challenges and opportunities for deepening UN Media collaboration.

The media will also be given the opportunity to present the context of their work and their challenges and how they envisage to address the challenges to strengthen the UN collaboration and engagement with the UNCT.

A site visit will also reflect UN-UN cooperation and integration with the Government of Zimbabwe.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator His Excellency Edward Kallon said each medium carries a message, targets specific audiences, and influences change, attitudes, perceptions, and decision-making, shaping behaviors accordingly.

“The United Nations recognizes the media as a pivotal tool in shaping public opinion to promote inclusive and sustainable development, democracy, good governance, and human rights, facilitating nation-building and quality of life advancement. Media freedom has allowed for new communication methods, broadening individuals’ participation, identity, and belonging in society.

Zimbabweans today have access to a wide range of information channels, including print, electronic media like television and radio, including community radios, and web-based media through the internet and mobile telephony. Used responsibly, these channels provide substantial opportunities for Zimbabwe’s development,” he said.

He said the UN highly values the media’s role in societal transformation. Enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the UN General Assembly 77 years ago, the fundamental right to freedom of expression includes the freedom “to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.”.

