Media drives the development agenda- Minister Muswere

Sunday News Reporter

RADIO, as a medium of communication, plays a significant role in driving the development agenda of the Government and as such the licensing of community radio stations has been a massive milestone, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

Speaking after officially launching the Bukalanga Community Radio station in Plumtree, Dr Muswere said the media, especially the radio has huge influence in community development and on the interventions Government has made to better the standards of living of the people.

Dr Muswere said the Government has been able to amplify programmes and projects such as the construction of roads, dams, the Pfumvudza/Intwasa, cholera, drug and substance abuse awareness, the current budget consultation process, the recent elections and climate change issues through radio thus underlining its importance as a medium of communication.

“Issues of governance, elections and self-determination that only Zimbabweans are the custodians of who gets elected to govern have been brought to the fore through radio broadcasting, taking advantage of its wider reach. The people are kept informed so that they are able to make informed decisions, be it in choosing who should lead them. No amount of external pressure can subvert the will of the people because the people are the masters of their own destiny.

“That the recent elections and by-elections were peaceful, free and fair is no coincidence but a reflection of the people’s maturity and tolerance of divergent views,’’ said the Minister.

Dr Muswere said this was precisely what happens in a country where democracy is the guiding principle that allows for the free participation of the people in the electoral process.

He said the destiny of Zimbabwe was determined by the people and the Government focus was now on the development agenda to ensure no one and no place is left behind.