Medical equipment boosts for Ndolwane, Makhulela clinics

Mthabisi Tshuma, Sunday News Reporter

CLINICS in Bulilima district, Matabeleland South province, have received a short in the arm after the area legislator Cde Dingumuzi Phuti donated medical equipment to two clinics.

The clinics that benefited are Lady Baring Hospital in Ndolwane ward and Makhulela clinic in Makhulela ward. Both clinics received one Blood Pressure (BP) testing machine and two glucometers each. A glucometer is a device for measuring the concentration of glucose in the blood, typically using a small drop of blood placed on a disposable test strip, where a chemical reaction with glucose alters the electrical conductivity of the strip.

Handing over the donations last Tuesday on behalf of Cde Phuti, Bulilima West officer Mr Nkosilathi Sibanda said the medical equipment is meant to ensure effective health service delivery in the two wards.

“We have been sent here by Cde Phuti who is our local MP to give you this equipment which he feels is of paramount importance in ensuring every villager enjoys the right to health care. A number of clinics from other wards have also benefited to such donations thus as a constituency team we will continue to work hard to ensuring that everyone is well catered for,” said Mr Sibanda.

Zanu PF Secretary for Women Affairs Bulilima District Cde Petronella Masendu hailed the leadership of Cde Phuti of being a listening legislator who is touching lives across the constituency.

A health official from Makhulela clinic said it is a first for the clinic to have the electrical gadgets.

“Ever since l came here l have not come across a glucometer and let alone an electrical BP testing machine. Such a donation attests to that the Government led by President Mnangagwa is leaving no one and no place behind. We thank our political leadership for always looking after us,” said the health official.

