Meet Ben Smith: Underrated pure talent from Bulawayo

Online Reporter

ZIFA Southern Region Division One side Ratanang FC have a star in Ben Smith, a young midfielder who terrorises opponents at will with his work rate and skill.

Smith started his career as an eight-year-old playing for boyhood club Thorngrove Football Club.

He then moved to another close by junior club EM Sports in Nguboyenja where he was developed by coach Stockfield Mulambo and in his first year as an Under 14 player, he managed to score 12 goals and provide six assists.

“Coach Stocke played a huge role in my development at EM Sports and I am so grateful that I managed to turn out to a player that I have become right now,” Smith said.

He then joined FMSA Umguza in 2017 and was part of the under 17 side which won the Bulawayo Province League title in 2019. He was awarded the most disciplined player gong that same year, in a season in which he also managed to score 17 goals and provide nine assists.

Smith joined Ratanang last season and the 20-year-old has developed to be one of the side’s most important players as he scored eight goals and provided five assists in 19 appearances.

He has had a slow start to this season as he has scored three goals but will hope that he improves on that record, which he believes he can.

“It has been a difficult year for me and my team but I believe in the second round of fixtures we will get it right because we have got what it takes to achieve it,” he said.

His side Ratanang are in 13th position and will travel to Victoria Falls to take on Mosi Rovers when the league resumes.