Meet Miss Zimbabwe UK

Nigel Siziba, Sunday Life Reporter

BORN and bred in the City of Kings and Queens is Amanda Ngcono Nkomo who is the reigning Miss Zimbabwe UK.

The beauty spoke to Sunday Life where she narrated her journey from Zimbabwe to the United Kingdom.

“What I can say is my story of modelling started off in my motherland, before moving to UK where I am now a full time student, model, public speaker, also advocate for women empowerment, support of the girl child and also reigning Miss Zimbabwe UK,” she said.

From the age of 14, she has done a lot of activities as a model.

“Modelling is something I have done since the age of 14 and that has enabled me to do different fashion shows. These are Dark and Famous Fashion Show, All things Africa Fashion Show, Rocky Fashion Clothing, Dashiki Clothing, Ghana Independence Show and I have also appeared in some music videos,” said Nkomo.

In the UK she has been a busy bee as she has hosted a number of successful events.

“If I am not on thecat walk I am also an event hostess and I have hosted a number of events around the UK and the most recent one I did is the Zimbabwe 38 Independence event,” she said.

Her hard work has not gone unrecognised as she bagged an award in 2018.

“I won the Zimbabwe Young Achievers’ award in 2018 and this award was given to me in London in May 2018 and it was an amazing night and I felt so honoured to be given that prize,” she said.

Last year she was also the front cover of Classique Q and A Magazine and she has also been shortlisted for the Rising Star Award.

Despite living a glamorous life under the lime light she is also working close with charity organisations.

“I have close relations with charity organisations like Qoki Zindlovukazi which helps in the UK and back in Zimbabwe and also works in different range of homeless shelters where I help by making meals for them,” said Nkomo.

As a way of giving back to the community this year she will be giving different items to schools in need.

“I have a couple of projects I am working on, these include a charity giveaway, I will be going to schools which need help, I will be giving out stationary and sanitary towels to children and also self love by teaching them on how they take care of themselves,” she said.

She is also a person who is determined in the rebuilding of her nation.

“I am a strong believer in the building of a better future and a better Zimbabwe, I live by the motto My Zimbabwe your Zimbabwe Our Zimbabwe,” she said.

