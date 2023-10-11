Meet Mthabisi Sibanda: Mainline’s Dribbling Wizard

Gerald Sibanda

[email protected]

ZIFA Southern Region Division One Side Mainline have a star in the making in Mthabisi Sibanda, who has had a fine season with the Plumtree based outfit.

The Entumbane bred winger has been one of the most outstanding players for Mainline, and he is one of the team’s players with the most goal contributions as he has eight assists and two goals so far.

The 23-year-old skillful says that he is happy with how much he has contributed to his team and is pleased with the club’s improvement over the years.

“I am very happy for myself and the guys. We are a team which has the league’s top scorer and we should take pride in that. We are in the top four and this shows the improvement we have been going through from the time the team got promoted into the league,” said Sibanda.

His team is in fourth position on the log with 47 points after the weekend’s 0-0 draw with title contenders ZPC Hwange at home.

“It shows that we are a very competitive side. Not so many teams have managed to get a result from these top sides. It shows the belief not only within the squad, but the whole Plumtree community as a whole, that Mainline can actually grow to a much bigger level,” said Sibanda.

The former Makhandeni Pirates player also said that in the next three years he wishes to see himself as one of the country’s best players while playing abroad and also representing the nation.

His side will travel to Turk Mine in their next fixture to take on Casmyn in what is expected to be a blockbuster encounter between two defensively solid teams in the league and he will be hoping that his team continues with its fine form.