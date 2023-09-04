Meet Nathaniel Moyo: Adachi’s Talented Towering Striker

Gerald Sibanda

ZIFA Southern Region Division One league outfit Adachi Football Club have a talented striker in Nathaniel Moyo, who is on loan from Premiership outfit Chicken Inn, and will hope he turns around the fortunes of the ambitious team.

Moyo (23), is one of the most feared strikers in the league as he possesses unique physical attributes which is combined with pace that has given defenders torrid moments on the field.

He joined Adachi at the start of this season, after another loan spell with another Southern Region Division One side Ratanang FC where he managed to score four goals in five appearances last year.

He will be happy that at Adachi he has had plenty of game time which would help him improve and may be see himself return to top flight football.

He has played all the matches and scored seven goals with the highlight of his season being a hattrick he scored in a 3-2 victory against Victoria Falls side Mosi Rovers at White City Stadium.

“It is probably my best game of the season so far. I managed to score a hattrick and it is every striker’s dream to do so, hence it was an unforgettable moment for me,” said Moyo.

He also hailed his coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube and pointed out that his experience is playing a huge role in his development.

“He is a well-established coach and everyone knows about him. He has had successful stints in top teams and his experience is very important in my development at the moment,” said the burly Moyo.

Moyo was promoted to the Chicken Inn’s first team in 2019 after spending his entire developmental career at the Gamecocks’ junior teams via the Division Two side. He then made his top flight debut in the same year against Yadah FC, coming in as a substitute.

Many would have expected Adachi to be one of the teams chasing Premiership promotion but they fInd themselves in fifth place, 15 points behind table topping Arenel Movers.

Moyo said that there is still time for him and his team to recover.

“I think there are still 17 matches to be played, we can recover, there is no need to panic, we have all the necessary experience and I think we are still on the right track,” he concluded.

Adachi will make a short trip to Plumtree to face Mainline when fixtures return this weekend after a three weeks break.