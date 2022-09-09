Men’s mental health breakfast meeting for Byo

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

A MEN’S breakfast meeting that will feature discussion into men and mental health will be held tomorrow (Saturday) morning at the Bulawayo Art Gallery.

One of the organisers, Mr Bekithemba Nkomo said the key note speaker at the event will be Mr Thabani Ndlovu, a registered clinical psychologist.

Mr Nkomo said the objective of this men’s breakfast is to proffer a multi-denominational platform for men to share ideas on life as it affects them, their families and the environment they live and work in.

“We discuss issues that affect men, and hope to share ideas about how to approach these issues,” said Mr Nkomo.

“We are also hoping to be able to establish on Saturday just how bad the mental health problem has become among men and, more importantly, to find ways to combat the problem,” he added.

“We have been having such men related events for a number of years now on a monthly basis, but we were interrupted by the lockdowns during COVID 19, but recently we resumed having these events. All being well, we will be having these on a monthly basis, and we will be discussing different topics that affect men,” Mr Nkomo said.

Mr Nkomo said he expects about 25 to 30 men to attend the event.

