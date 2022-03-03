Mentally ill man up for attempted murder

Sharon Chimenya, Sunday News Reporter

A 36-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested by the police after he attacked his father with a machete on the head following a misunderstanding.

Shepard Musindo of Village Jekiseni, Chief Sengwe, Chiredzi who has been reported to be mentally ill, hit his father 65-year-old, Aniwell Musindo who sustained deep cuts in the head last Saturday.

Masvingo police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident.

“The two had a misunderstanding on 26 February around 4pm, Shepard was talking to his father about his welfare. Shepard hit Aniwell once on the left side of the head, and once on top of the head with a machete. Aniwell’s wife, Jenifer Kaondera screamed for help and members of the community came in and rescued him.”

A report was made at ZRP Malipati base and Shepard was arrested.

Insp Dhewa urged members of the communities to assist mentally ill patients to take their medication.