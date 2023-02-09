Met department warns on heavy rains

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned the public of heavy rains and flash floods that are expected in the Southern and Eastern parts of the country from Thursday (today) to Wednesday 15 February 2023.

The rains according to MSD are due to moisture drifting into the country from Mozambique.

“Moisture is drifting into the country from Mozambique through Mashonaland East and Manicaland Provinces, this has been coupled by a cloud band moving from Botswana into Matabeleland South.

“These two systems should lead to considerable rainfall in Matabeleland South, southern parts of Midlands, Manicaland, Mashonaland East and Harare Metropolitan Provinces, as well as other areas along the Harare-Bulawayo highway,” reads the advisory.

The MSD says the localised downpours are probable in these areas and may reduce visibility as well as result in flash flooding.

“Localised heavy rains in excess of 50 millimeters with lightning and hailstorms will in some places result in roof tops being blown off causing loose debris while trees may fall due to strong winds. Open drains and pot holes that may be covered in water are some of the things to watch out for,” said MSD.

Meanwhile the public has been encouraged to stay indoors during thunderstorms unless if it is an emergency as rain may affect outdoor activities. MSD also warned against crossing flooded river on foot or in vehicles as this may lead to loss of life. @nyeve14