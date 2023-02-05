Mhindirira back at Highlanders

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS appear to be warming up to the idea of keeping midfielder Devine Mhindirira, a player they were eager to let go after he missed three weeks of Bosso’s pre-season training.

Having tried to force a move away from Bosso, the midfielder appears to have made a U-turn and is now trying to negotiate his way back into the side. This comes after Highlanders sold another truant player, Adrian Silla to Caps United and were ready to listen to offers for Mhindirira who is said to be wanted by Dynamos and Simba Bhora.

Mhindirira is believed to returned to the club and sought a way back, with the decision makers at Bosso said to be still considering the best way to handle the truant player. His agent Trust Nyambiya confirmed the player was in Bulawayo and back at Bosso though Highlanders had a contrary story.

“He is back in Bulawayo at his club Highlanders,” said Nyambiya.

Asked on reports that the player had received offers from other clubs during the off-season, Nyambiya said: “He has a contract that runs till 2024 with Highlanders. If any club wants his services they talk to Highlanders.”

Highlanders communications officer Nozibelo Maphosa, however, said the player has not reported for duty.

“He is not yet back,” said Maphosa without getting into details.

Mhindirira is said to have travelled as far as Shamva where Simba Bhora are based as he sought a move away from Bosso, despite having signed a contract that expires in June 2024. He renewed his stay at Highlanders in May last year.

Addressing members during last Sunday’s Annual General Meeting, Highlanders chairman Johnfat Sibanda gave a brief to the members on the club’s pre-season preparations.

“The team has already started their pre-season for the 2023 season which is likely to start in mid-February. The coaches prefer being local for their pre-season, at least for the first three weeks of their programme. There won’t be too many changes to the squad that competed last season as the bulk of players have running contracts. We are, however, in the market to strengthen the squad should we find good players who fit our profile we will not hesitate to bring them on board,” said Sibanda.

From last season’s team, Highlanders have parted ways with Silla, Nqobizitha Masuku, Bukhosi Sibanda, Toto Banda, Muziwakhe Dlamini while Crispen Ncube has been informed that he is not in the coach’s plans despite having a running contract.

Bosso have secured Calvin Chigonero for a season from Talen Vision, recalled Reward Muza on loan from Bulawayo City, promoted Bosso90 captain Gillian Nyathi and signed Bulawayo City captain Melikhaya Ncube.

