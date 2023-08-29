Mhindirira in another injury scare

Curtworth Masango

HIGHLANDERS FC midfielder Devine Mhindirira is confident he will come back stronger from injury in time to help the team in their championship quest.

Highlanders suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of champions FC Platinum in a 2-0 defeat at Mandava.

Bosso had a 19-game unbeaten run prior to their first defeat and will be facing Chicken Inn and old rivals Dynamos in the upcoming games.

Mhindirira was one of the 2022 season Soccer Star of the Year finalists despite Highlanders having a poor campaign.

His 2023 campaign has been hampered by injuries as he broke his toe early in the season and sat out a number of matches.

He was first introduced as a second-half substitution against Bulawayo Chiefs in the Chibuku Super Cup early this month, which marked his return.

He was also thrown into the fray against Black Rhinos before he suffered a knee injury at training.

Mhindirira told Zimpapers Sports that he is optimistic about coming back stronger and trying to help the team.

“It’s unfortunate I am out with a knee injury at a point I feel I should be there helping the team. As a team, we are in a position where we don’t want to drop points as we want to go for the championships.

“The team has been grinding results and we should keep that positive mind despite the Platinum loss which I am very confident the team will recover and have positive results to protect our position.

“There is more competition in the team and enough depth that can see us through the season but I am hopeful I will be able to return and also help the team in any way possible as it will mean a lot to the players and the fans,” he said.