Mid-term budget and economic review to be done virtually

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THIS year’s mid-term budget and economic review will be done virtually in adherence with the set Covid-19 guidelines.

The mid-year review is meant to improve the effectiveness of resource allocation during the fiscal year.

In a statement the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, said this year’s review will be held on Thursday 29 July.

“The public and all stakeholders are advised that the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Honourable Professor Mthuli Ncube, will be presenting the 2021 Mid-Term Budget and Economic Review to Parliament on Thursday 29 July 2021, starting at 2pm.

“In light of the subsisting Covid-19 guidelines, the presentation will be largely virtual, and will be broadcast on mainstream Radio and Television stations as well various online streaming platforms,” reads part of the statement.

Last month treasury announced that the government recorded a budget surplus amounting to $9,8 billion in the first quarter of 2021 on the back of continued fiscal consolidation measures and sustained macro-economic stability.

The achievements attained so far have laid a solid foundation for the implementation of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), a five-year economic development plan to anchor the country between now and 2025.