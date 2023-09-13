Midlands police investigate two tragic murder cases

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday News Reporter

POLICE in the Midlands province have launched a manhunt for suspects linked with two separate murder cases that occurred in Gweru and Gokwe last week.

According to the police the first murder case took place in Gweru on 6 September, with three suspects arrested while the fourth is still at large. The second murder took place in Gokwe on 8 September and two suspects are still on the run.

In a statement the police revealed that in the first case, which occurred in Gweru, a man identified as Roy Mbiba allegedly lost his life after he was brutally assaulted by four suspects at Vungwana Plots.

This was after an altercation which began at around 8pm, with the now deceased arming himself with an iron rod, confronted Godfrey Ncube, accusing him of testifying against him in a previous criminal case that led to his conviction and incarceration.

Fueled by anger and seeking revenge, Mbiba struck Ncube once on the left thigh and once on the back with the iron rod before fleeing the scene.

The situation quickly escalated as four individuals who witnessed the attack chased after Mbiba and caught up with him.

The four suspects, namely Vusumuzi Nkomo (41), Zwelani Nkomo (37), Khulumani Ncube (34) and Tichaona Sibanda (31) subjected Mbiba to a brutal assault using their fists and booted feet.

As a result of this violent encounter, Mbiba sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital, he was transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment where he later died.

The police were notified about the incident leading to the arrest of three suspects, Tichaona Sibanda is on the run.

In the second incident, Simon Matura (22) of Gwedu Village, Gokwe succumbed to stab wounds after engaging in a fist fight with his assailants.

It is alleged that Mataru had an undisclosed dispute with the two suspects identified as Willard Matashu and Thabisani Matashu.

The two suspects later produced knives and stabbed Matura on the chest. The assailants quickly fled the scene, leaving Mataru lying on a pool of blood, he later succumbed to the injuries while on his way to his residence.

ZRP Manoti responded to the incident Mataru’s body was sent to Gokwe South District Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“We would like to appeal to members of the public to desist from the use of violence in trying to solve disputes. We also appeal to those with information which may assist in the arrest of Tichaona Sibanda, Willard Matashu and Thabani Matashu to approach the nearest police station,” said Midlands Provincial Community Relations Liaison Officer, Cde Emmanuel Mahoko.