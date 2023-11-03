Midlands police investigate US$2k robbery case

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday News Reporter

Police in Midlands province have launched a manhunt for suspects linked with a robbery case that occurred in Gweru on Wednesday.

According to the police Mashavave Vengesai (35) was robbed of cash and property valued at US$2 040 in an incident that occurred around 3am along Hamutyinei road near Lower Gweru turnoff in Gweru.

In a statement the police revealed that Vengesai was driving a motor vehicle home when he was suddenly blocked by a Black Toyota Wish motor vehicle which was occupied by three unknown men.

Two men from the Toyota Wish ordered Vengesai to open his doors and pointed an unidentified pistol at him before shoving him off the vehicle, stripping him naked.

It is alleged that they ransacked his car, took a satchel containing money, two cell phones and one work suit.

The suspects then sped off towards Cleamont Park residential suburb.

“We are appealing to members of the public who might have information about the suspects or the motor vehicle they are using to pass it to us,” said midlands provincial community relations liaison office, Cde Emmanuel Mahoko.