Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister tests positive to COVID-19

Sukoluhle Ndlovu, Midlands Correspondent

The Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavima has gone into isolation after testing positive for COVID 19. Minister Mavima says he tested positive last week and has been in isolation at his home since then.

“I tested positive to the virus last week and I have been following all necessary protocol required when person tests positive. For now, am not showing any symptoms and am in good spirits,” he said.

Minister Mavima said contact tracing has been done and those he came into contact with have been tested.

“Contact tracing has been done and those la have been contact with have been notified and tested,” he said.

Minister Mavima encouraged citizens in the Midlands province not to let down their guard against the COVID 19.