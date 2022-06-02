Midzi in Cranrid ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors tough semifinal encounter

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TANYARADZWA Midzi carries the country’s hopes in the Cranrid ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors when she squares off against South African Celina Joseph in the semifinals at the Bulawayo Country Club on Friday.

It will not be an easy encounter for Midzi as she lost to the same opponent on Saturday in the final of the first tournament played at the same venue which was also sponsored by Cranrid Petroleum. Joseph won Saturday’s final 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Midzi overpowered fellow Zimbabwean Kudzai Chapepa 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Joseph took care of Madagascan Andraina Voavy 7-6, 6-2 in the last eight.

Sophia Fuller of South Africa faces Lucy Hogan in the other semifinal for girls. Hogan the sixth seed defeated Zimbabwean Tadiwanashe Mauchi 6-2, 6-4.

Midzi is also in the girls doubles final where she will team up with Nina Krecklenberg of Australia against the Madagascan pair of Voavy and Voaviandraina.

The boys doubles final sees Yarona Morule and Rayan Koothrat square off against Hayden Loffler of Swaziland whose playing partner is Takura Mhwandagara of Zimbabwe.

South African Calum Jestin is still on course to win the boys title once again as he goes up against fellow South African Siyabonga Jaca in the semifinals. The other last four encounter is between Hanu Patel of the United States of America and Morule of South Africa.

