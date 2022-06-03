Midzi misses out on Cranrid ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors girls final

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN Tanyaradzwa Midzi missed out on a place in the girls singles final of the Cranrid ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors when she lost in the semifinals to South African Celina Joseph at Bulawayo Country Club today (Friday).

It was always going to be a tough encounter for top seed Midzi as she had also come out second best against the same opponent last Saturday in the final of the first tournament that was also bankrolled by Cranrid Petroleum. Third seed Joseph won the match 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 to book a place in the final against Sophia Fuller who defeated Lucy Hogan of Ireland 7-6, 3-6, 6-0 in the other last found encounter.

South African Calum Jestin is on course to triumph again in the boys’ singles when he goes up against Hanu Patel of the United States of America in the final. Jestin subdued fellow South African Siyabonga Jaca 6-4, 6-1 while Patel took care of Yarona Morule of South Africa 6-3, 6-3. It will be a repeat of last Saturday’s final which saw Jestin overcome Patel 6-7, 6-1, 6-2.

Takura Mwandagara of Zimbabwean partnered with Hayden Loffler of Eswatini to defeat Morule and his playing partner Rayan Koothrat 6-4, 2-6, 12-10 in the boys’ doubles final.

Andraina Voavy and Harena Voaviandraina of Madagascar took the girls doubles crown with a 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Midzi and Nina Krecklenberg of Australia.

