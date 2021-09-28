Might Warriors brace for battle in Cosafa Women’s Championship

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE are bracing for battle in the Cosafa Women’s Championship where they face Tanzania in their opening encounter in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

The Sithethelelwe Sibanda coached Mighty Warriors departed for South Africa on Monday ahead of the start of the Cosafa Women’s Championship on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe are in the same group with Tanzania and Botswana, the same teams they faced at this stage last year. Last year turned out to be disastrous for the Mighty Warriors as they lost by identical 1-0 score lines to bow out of the group stage.

That disaster in 2020 could be attributed to lack of game time since no women’s football was played in Zimbabwe the whole of last year. However, things look promising this time around since the coach has in the team a number of Black Rhinos Queens players who took part in the Confederation of African Football Women’s Champions League, Cosafa Qualifiers.

Seeing that Black Rhinos reached the final where they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns, the presence of their players in the Mighty Warriors brings a lot of optimism for Zimbabwe.

The Mighty Warriors are still hunting for their second title having won the competition in 2011, which ended South Africa’s fine run of success in the tournament.

Led by Emmaculate Msipa, the Mighty Warriors have a number of experienced players in their squad, with the likes of Marjory Nyaumwe, Rudo Neshamba, Rutendo Makore and Sheila Makoto expected to play a huge part if they are to perform better than they did last year.

Goalkeepers: Cynthia Shonga, Lindiwe Magwede, Precious Mudyiwa

Defenders: Edeline Mutumbami, Egness Tumbare, Eunice Chibanda, Nobukhosi Ncube, Sheila Makoto, Talent Mukwanda

Midfielders: Christabel Katona, Emmaculate Msipa (captain), Marjory Nyaumwe, Mavis Chirandu, Privilege Mupeti, Shyline Dambamuromo

Strikers: Maudy Mafuruse, Natasha Ndowa, Rudo Neshamba, Rutendo Makore

