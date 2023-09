Lovemore Dube

SHADRECK Mlauzi who took the Mighty Warriors to the Olympics in 2016 is back at the helm.

In a statement released by the Zifa Normalisation Committee yesterday Mlauzi will be assisted by Sithethelelwe Sibanda, Yohanne Chikaola and Choice Dambudza.

Former Black Rhinos goalkeeper Ndega Matsika will be the goalkeepers’ trainer with Portia Chiota manager.

Dynamos’ Chiwoniso Mashakada will be the team’s media liaison officer.