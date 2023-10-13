Mighty Warriors’ Cosafa fairytale ends

Might Warriors in action against Zambia in Cosafa Semi final match

Tadious Manyepo in PRETORIA, South Africa

Zambia…………………………(0)1

Zimbabwe…………………………0

IT’S been an intriguing run. Much more than what was expected of them.

But the dream came crushing with this narrow semi-final defeat to cross-Zambezi rivals Zambia at Lucas Moripe Stadium yesterday.

After a fairytale performance in the group stage of the Cosafa Women’s Championship, Zimbabwe were looking to clinch a spot in the final of the regional fiesta on their return to international football after a two-year absence.

But that wasn’t to be as they fell to a solitary strike by Sarah Jere five minutes after the restart.

Matters weren’t helped by the simmering tension within the team hierarchy with head coach Shadreck Mlauzi sitting on the terraces.

The veteran coach has of late dominated local football discourse for having allegedly sexually harrassed a female member of the technical team when the squad was still in Harare.

The matter is being formally investigated but once it spilled into the public domain via social media, it raised some dust and Cosafa is said to have taken notice.

While there were reports that Mlauzi had been ordered by the regional soccer body not to sit on the bench yesterday, the gaffer said it was his own decision to be on the terraces.

During the entire game, he would summon Goalkeepers coach Ndega Matsika to the fence and dish some instructions.

But seeing their coach in the stands against the backdrop of reported discord in their camp should have also affected the girls, in one way or the other.

It was always bound to be a difficult game against the defending champions who have vastly improved over the past five years.

But the Zimbabweans showed some determination, absorbing all the pressure thrown at them by the Copper Queens in the initial stages of the game.

With captain Rudo Neshamba dismally failing to lead the troops from the front, losing possession easily and failing to make even a single complete pass in the opening 45 minutes, it was all Zambia all over the Mighty Warriors.

Having to deal with the pacey Zambians in the punishing afternoon heat in Pretoria left the Zimbabwean midfield and defence looking tired and the game plan was shattered after Ennety Chemhere pulled a hamstring inside 25 minutes of action.

She was replaced by the stocky Herentals utility Shyline Dambamuromo who for a moment did a splendid job in mopping up the midfield.

But much credit should go to goalkeeper Cythia Shonga and her backline of Nobukhosi Ncube, Vimbai Mharadzi and the industrious Esline Mutumbami for thwarting varying raids from the Copper Queens.

With Neshamba lost in the heat, the Mighty Warriors were restricted to just two attempts at goal in the opening stanza, Privilege Mupeti failing to dink over Leticia Lungu in goals for Zambia at the stroke of half time.

Afterwards, as was the story in her afternoon Neshamba was surprisingly too tired to latch onto a loose ball and allowed Lungu to collect.

With the proper guidance which Mlauzi should have offered, the Mighty Warriors came from the break not psyched up for the second period.

And five minutes later, Jere pounced.

It was a typical goal conceded due to lack of concentration rather than individual brilliance by the scorer, Jere beating all her markers who struggled for balance before slicing past a diving Shonga.

It could have been worse but Lushomo Mweemba’s curler cannoned off the frame of Shonga’s goal before the latter excellently saved a stinging free kick just outside the box.

But once the out of sorts Neshamba was replaced by Maudy Mafuruse and the tired Christbel Katona by Alice Moyo, the Mighty Warriors had life again.

With four minutes before time, Mafuruse beat the Zambian zonal marking but she was a touch earlier, hitting the ball without balance and the shot was tame.

However it did trouble Lungu who fumbled it over her body before recovering just in time before the ball rolled over the goal line.

That was Zimbabwe’s best chance in the second half and that it came so late allowed the Zambians to quickly re-organise and nail down their win.

The Mighty Warriors will play the bronze match against either Malawi or Mozambique.

The two neighbours were scheduled to play late on in the other semi-final yesterday.

Assistant coach Yohane Chikaola hailed the girls.

“The girls did well in the match. We matched the Zambians but I thought we failed to utilise the chances that came our way,” said Chikaola.

“We will aim to win the bronze match but otherwise the girls did well in this tournament.

“Zambia wanted it more. We didn’t watch them play in their last games and it haunted us. But all the same well done to the girls”.

Teams

Zambia

Leticia Lungu, Susan Banda, Pauline Zulu, Fridah Kabwe, Eneless Phiri (Comfort Selemani 58min), Salome Phiri, Evarine Katongo, Sarah Jere, Lushomo Mweemba, Esther Siamfuko, Esther Banda

Zimbabwe

Cynthia Shonga, Daisy Kaitano, Eunice Chibanda, Purity Mugayi, Vimbai Mharadzi, Rudo Neshamba(Maudy Mafuruse 79min), Edline Mutumbami, Nobukhosi Ncube, Privilege Mupeti, Ennety Chemhere (Shyline Dambamuromo 29min), Christabel Katona(Alice Moyo 79min)