Mighty Warriors drubbed by Tanzania at Cosafa Women’s Championship

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE started off their campaign at this year’s Cosafa Women’s Championship when were beaten 3-0 by Tanzania in a group B fixture played at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha, South Africa on Wednesday.

While the match was an even contest, Tanzania took their goal scoring opportunities, something the Zimbabweans failed to do.

Having done well to keep the East Africans at bay, Zimbabwe conceded three minutes before the break when Donisia Minja found the target from close range, which saw Tanzania carry a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

Six minutes into the second half, the Tanzanians extended their advantage when Mwanamisi Shurua struck a beauty, which gave the Zimbabwean goalkeeper Cynthia Shonga no chance.

Aisha Masaka, a second half substitute sealed off a comfortable win for Tanzania when he fired in after coming face to face with Shonga.

Earlier on, last year’s runners up Botswana drubbed South Sudan 7-0 and they are on top of group B while Zimbabwe are second from bottom.

Zimbabwe, coached by Sithethelelwe Sibanda will hope for better fortunes when they clash with South Sudan on Saturday before they take on Botswana two days later.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29