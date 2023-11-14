Mighty Warriors goalie shortlisted for CAF award

Mighty Warriors goalie shortlisted for CAF award Cynthia Shonga

The Sunday News

Innocent Kurira

MIGHTY Warriors goalkeeper Cynthia Shonga has been shortlisted for the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year award.

She will battle for the top gong against Ange Bawou of Cameroon, Dolores Masongo from Equatorial Guinea, the duo Morrocan duo of Imane Abdelahad and Khadija Er-Ermichi, Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnadozie, Andile Dlamini and Kaylin Swart both from South Africa and Catherine Musonda from Zambia.

Shonga is being rewarded for her efforts at the recently held Cosafa Women’s Championships where she won the Golden Glove after conceding two goals in four games.

The awards ceremony will be held in Morocco on December 11.

-@innocentskizoe

