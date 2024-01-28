Milling plant on the rebound in Gweru

Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister in the Midlands Province Cde Owen Ncube inspects some of the products at The Milling plant in Gweru recently

Johnsias Mutonhori, Midlands Correspondent

THE Victoria Foods Milling plant in Gweru is on the rebound and has upscaled its capacity utilisation on the back of the Second Republic’s retooling and re-industrialisation thrust premised on the achievement of an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

The milling plant which was placed under judicial management in 2016 resumed normal operations in 2021 and has taken advantage of the economic growth agenda to increase its production capacity. Speaking during a tour of the company last week, Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister in the Midlands Province Cde Owen Ncube applauded the Government’s re-industrialisation efforts saying companies should take advantage of such policies to engage partners and improve productivity.

Minister Ncube praised the company’s significant role in the country’s food supply chain and its contribution to the growth of the Midlands’ provincial Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The company is undergoing a significant recapitalisation process as it prepares to expand its operations and meet the growing demand for mealie-meal. Minister Ncube emphasised the strategic importance of the milling industry, stating that it not only ensures the availability of staple foods but also sustains other industries along the value chain, creating employment opportunities and improving livelihoods.

“The milling company contributes immensely to the maize and wheat agro value chain in general and to the growth of our Midlands provincial GDP in particular as we pursue a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income society before 2030. The New Dispensation’s development thrust, underpinned by the NDS1, targets food self-sufficiency and security and since the inception of the Second Republic, maize and wheat surpluses have been realised as we pursue the rural industrialisation agenda,” he said.

He added that the province appreciates the role of Victoria Foods in value addition and beneficiation of primary agricultural produce. Minister Ncube reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to creating an enabling operating environment that promotes both indigenous players and foreign direct investment.

He also applauded the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe for their private contract farming initiative, which has been complementing the Government’s efforts in ensuring food security.

“Government will continue to provide an enabling operating environment for businesses through policies that promote opening up of the economy to both indigenous players and foreign direct investment. Allow me to applaud the Grain

Millers Association of Zimbabwe for initiating private contract farming from 2018 to date, complementing Government efforts in ensuring food security,” said Minister Ncube.

The company’s acting general manager Ms Rutendo Chidemo said the ongoing recapitalisation of Victoria Foods reflect the company’s commitment to enhancing its production capacity and meeting the needs of a rapidly evolving market.

She said by investing in infrastructure and technology, the company was gearing up to increase its output, ensuring a steady supply of mealie-meal to consumers and ensure food security not only in the Midlands but nationally. Ms Chidemo said they were sourcing maize from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and contracted local farmers.

“We are growing and currently we are in the process of recapitalisation so that we can operate at full capacity and be able to meet our target market share. We currently have some stocks of maize coming from GMB and we are confident that we can meet the demand,” she said.

She added that the partnership with farmers enables the company to support local agriculture while ensuring a consistent supply of raw materials for their milling operations.

“We are also getting some stocks from some local farmers whom we contracted so that we can form linkages between local suppliers and manufacturing companies and ultimately the market. We are saying we can supply mealie-meal to the southern region and countrywide, making sure that our region is food sufficient,” she said

Victoria Foods is one of the oldest and largest milling plants in the province. It is operating at 40 percent capacity with a total capacity of 3 000 tonnes of maize per month. The company has 54 employees.