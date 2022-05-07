WATCH: Milton High School rugby first team gets kit donation

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

MILTON High School have received a timely boost ahead of the start of this year’s schools rugby season on Saturday when they received a kit donation from Consha Investments, a company owned by Shasha Gomez, an Old Miltonian.

The regalia, comprising of a full tracksuit, socks, shorts and playing shirts was handed over at a function held at the school’s dining hall on Friday. Consha Investments donated the kit under the Shingirai Brian Nyabunze Foundation.

Coached by Aubrey Dube and Hardlife Masunda, the Milton Elephants open their season with a home fixture against Allan Wilson. Inside centre Godwin Phiri has been appointed as the 2022 captain for the Elephants.

The kit handover was attended by Gomez, Zimbabwe Rugby Union vice president Martin Shone, former ZRU president Nyararai Sibanda, Milton High School headmaster Similo Ncube, his deputy Malusi Mazibuko, sports director Tendai Machawira and teacher in charge of rugby, Lovemore Mangwiro.

Gomez has since 2018 been looking after the Milton rugby team. He started off by donating equipment for the side in March 2018 which included tackle bags, ruck shields, rugby balls and a kicking tee. He went on to later hand over a full playing kit.

