Milton’s Rugby Revival Starts at Home

Brandon Moyo, Zimpapers Sports Hub

AFTER successfully hosting the third edition of the Milton Rugby Schools Festival at Hartsfield Rugby Grounds last week, Milton High School headmaster Similo Ncube has revealed that plans are underway to ensure next year’s edition takes place at the school’s own grounds.

Since its inception in 2023, all three editions of the annual schoolboy rugby festival have been staged at the city’s ceremonial home of rugby. However, Ncube says the time has come for Milton to host the tournament in their own backyard.

To that end, rehabilitation work on the school’s rugby fields has already begun, with a major breakthrough being the identification of a viable water source for a borehole.

“I believe very soon we’ll have the game at our own ground. We have already broken through a borehole that has a lot of water. Water has been a stumbling block in the development of our grounds,” said Ncube.

More To Follow