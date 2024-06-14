Mimosa Pension Fund’s pre-2009 compensation scheme approved

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Insurance and Pensions Commission (IPEC) has approved the Mimosa Pension Fund’s pre-2009 compensation scheme after it complied with all the requirements of Statutory Instrument 162 of 2023 (pre-2009 pension compensation regulations).

The SI was promulgated on September 29, 2023 and the regulations were effective from October 1, 2023. According to the regulations, pension funds and life assurers must compensate pensioners and policyholders at a compounded interest rate of 3 percent.

During the hyperinflationary period to February 2009, the value of most pension contributions and savings (including insurance and pension policies) was extensively eroded.

In a statement, IPEC said the approval of the Mimosa Pension Fund’s pre-2009 compensation scheme paves the way for the fund to commence the compensation exercise.

“Once a compensation scheme is approved, the pension fund will directly communicate with eligible members regarding the payment modalities. Meanwhile, IPEC is working closely with other funds that are close to complying with the requirements of the compensation regulations, to facilitate their compliance, so that their compensation schemes can also be approved,” read part of the statement.

The Commission said it was in the process of instituting criminal proceedings against non-compliant entities in line with Statutory Instrument 162 of 2023.