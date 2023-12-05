Mine collapse leaves one dead in Gwanda

Sione Amidu, Gwanda Correspondent

ONE miner was killed on Sunday at Anitta mine in Sizeze, Gwanda after a mine shaft he was working in, caved in, police have confirmed.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena said the accident occurred at around 9.30am.

She said, the now deceased, Mlungisi Tshuma (23) died on the spot, after the mine shaft he was working in collapsed.

“I can confirm that we recorded a fatal mine accident which occurred at Anitta mine. The deceased Mlungisi Tshuma (23) was with his two workmates at their place of residence at Anita mine, he then left his two workmates proceeding to the mine premises.

“While at the mine he decided to get into the mine, his two workmates decided to go to church then they passed through the mine premises to inform the now deceased that they were heading to church,” said Insp Mangena.

She revealed that on rival, the two workmates discovered that the mine had collapsed and they made a report to other colleagues from the neighbouring claims who teamed up and removed the deceased.

“The matter was reported to Gwanda rural police, the body was conveyed to Gwanda provincial hospital mortuary awaiting postmodern and investigations are still in progress,” said Insp Mangena

The police spokesperson urged mine owners to prioritise the safety of their workers in order to save human life.