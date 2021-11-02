Mine Entra 2021 cancelled

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

The 25th edition of the Mining, Engineering and Transport (Mine Entra) exhibition which was scheduled for 3 to 5 November has been cancelled.

In a statement on Monday the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) chief executive officer, Dr Nicholas Ndebele said the cancellation was due to a clash of events

“The ZITF Company regrets to inform its valued stakeholders of the cancellation of the Mine Entra 2021 which had been scheduled for 3 to 5 November 2021.The cancellation of the mining, engineering, transport, building and construction exhibition has been necessitated by a clash of events.

“A significant number of the key stakeholders, for whom and with whom the exhibition is curated, have conflicting industry engagements which have forestalled the Mine Entra preparation for this year,” said Dr Ndebele.

He said they will communicate on preparations for the holding of Mine Entra 2022.

Last year, the specialized exhibition, which is organized by the ZITF Company was held virtually on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Mine Entra provides a platform for players in the mining, engineering and transport sectors to engage in productive discussions for the creation of an enabling environment for growth and development of the mining industry.

Throughout its existence, Mine Entra has successfully introduced new suppliers, ideas, technologies, services and products to an ever-increasing number of Zimbabwean mining operators.

The event has played an acknowledged and critical role in the development of technical resources, human resources and infrastructure.