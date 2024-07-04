Mine Entra 2024 postponed

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE highly anticipated prime specialised international exhibition, Mine Entra 2024 has been postponed to a date yet to be confirmed, to avoid any potential conflicts with the upcoming SADC Industrialisation Week scheduled for July 28 to August 2 in Harare.

The prestigious three-day event was initially scheduled for July 17 to 19 at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) in Bulawayo, running under the theme: “Unearthing Success: The Mining Value Chains, Innovation and Industrialisation Nexus.”

In a statement on Thursday, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company board chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo said consultations regarding suitable dates are underway.

“The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company (ZITF) wishes to inform exhibitors, visitors, buyers, delegates and all other stakeholders that the 27th edition of the mining, engineering and transport exhibition, Mine Entra, originally scheduled for July 17-19, 2024, in Bulawayo, has been postponed to a date yet to be confirmed,” he said.

“Consultations regarding suitable dates are underway at the highest level of government and business leadership. This is to ensure the standard of the show and depth of interactions, discussions and interventions meet the highest standard possible.”

He said the decision to reschedule Mine Entra was made to avoid any potential conflicts with the upcoming SADC Industrialisation Week, a major regional event which is being hosted in Zimbabwe scheduled for July 28 – August 2 in Harare.

Mr Moyo said the SADC Industrialisation Week is expected to attract significant attention from industry leaders, government officials, and investors throughout the region.

“The ZITF Company recognises the importance of both Mine Entra and the SADC Industrialisation Week. Holding Mine Entra during the same timeframe could potentially result in divided attendance and detract from the impact of each event. Postponing Mine Entra will ensure that both events receive the focused participation they deserve, maximising the opportunities for attendees and exhibitors. This approach will allow participants to fully engage with each event without scheduling conflicts,” he added.

He said the ZITF Company, with the guidance of the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and in partnership with the Chamber of Mines Zimbabwe, remains committed to delivering a world-class mining exhibition that fosters collaboration, innovation, and growth.

Mr Moyo said the rescheduled Mine Entra exhibition will therefore continue to run under the theme: “Unearthing Success: The Mining Value Chains, Innovation and Industrialisation Nexus.”

He said the event will bring together local and international industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders to explore advancements and opportunities within the mining sector.

“All registered participants, exhibitors, and sponsors will be contacted directly with the new dates and details. The ZITF Company appreciates the support and understanding of all stakeholders and looks forward to welcoming them to the rescheduled Mine Entra 2024 exhibition.”