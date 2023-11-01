Mine Entra roars to life

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE 26th edition of the mining, engineering and transport expo (Mine Entra) kicks off in Bulawayo today with thousands of exhibitors, visitors and delegates from all over the country and beyond participating at the showcase.

President Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the specialised three-day exhibition being held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) on Thursday.

The international trade and investment expo is being held under the theme: “Accelerating Economic Transformation Through Mineral Beneficiation”. The showcase will feature diverse networking and knowledge-sharing platforms that seek to propel the mining industry as a catalyst for inclusive economic growth, now and into the future.

This comes at a time the Government has set a target of US$12 billion mining industry by the end of this year and business engagements at platforms such as Mine Entra are expected to contribute significantly to the realisation of this dream.

ZITF Company chief executive officer (CEO) Dr Nicholas Ndebele said 169 direct exhibitors were participating in this year’s show, occupying over 7 929 square metres of exhibition space, while they included nine foreign exhibitors from China, South Africa and Tanzania.

He said in addition to the strong local industry support, there will be fair international representation at the Mine Entra exhibition and its concurrent networking events.

“During the Mine Entra marketing and promotional campaign we engaged selected foreign diplomatic missions based in Zimbabwe representing countries with thriving mining economies, and or strong investor pools for the mining sector.”

“We enjoyed a positive reception and can confirm the presence of representatives from the following countries who will be visiting the show to scout for bilateral opportunities: Australia, Botswana, China, Palestine and South Africa,” he said.

Dr Ndebele said the outlook for the show seems very positive and with the support of the whole mining industry, the ZITF Company was looking forward to a fruitful and successful Mine Entra 2023.

“The 2023 edition is therefore especially exciting because of the high level of industry support and enthusiasm. This is evidenced by the following indicators such as high exhibitor retention from the pre-Covid 19 pandemic era (80 percent) as well as the fact that many of the exhibitors are taking up larger stands this year.”

In terms of several industry-led events, which will be taking place concurrently with the show, these include the Zimbabwe School of Mines (ZSM) hosting the inaugural Lithium and Battery Minerals Conference on Wednesday (today).

The Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe will also be hosting the Mining Industry Suppliers Forum and exhibitors will wind down the evening at the Mine Entra Welcome Cocktail.

Thursday, there will be the Mine Entra Conference and Official Opening Ceremony which President Mnangagwa will headline and officially open Mine Entra 2023. The President will also be presenting awards to the winning displays during the event. Other high-profile speakers include the Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Zhemu Soda.

On Friday, the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe will be presenting the State of the Mining Industry Report during the Mining Industry Stakeholders Breakfast. Small-scale and artisanal miners will also have a voice during their conference, which is organised in partnership with the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF). The Mine Entra Charity Golf Challenge will bring the curtain down on the concurrent networking events.