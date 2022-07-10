Mine-to-Market Forum to be introduced at Mine Entra

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

PREPARATIONS for this year’s edition of the Mining, Engineering and Transport (Mine Entra) expo have reached advanced stages, with 167 exhibitors having so far confirmed participation.

President Mnangagwa is set to headline the country’s leading specialised exhibition to be held in Bulawayo in the next few weeks.

The Mine Entra returns after a two-year absence owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre between July 20 and 22.

The exhibition will run under the theme, “Explore, Extract, Expand: Towards Sustainable Mining Value Chains.”

In an update on Friday, Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company deputy chief executive officer, Ms Stella Nkomo revealed that they were confident that this year’s event will be a well subscribed one.

“The exhibition side is also looking good and we are confident of a successful and well subscribed event.

As of Friday, 167 exhibitors had confirmed participation in Mine Entra 2022 occupying 6,120sqm of exhibition space, translating to 80 percent of space made available for sale,” said Ms Nkomo.

She said the figures included four international exhibitors, which were companies from China, South Africa and the UK who will be showcasing their mining products and services to the local market.

Ms Nkomo said the premier event, which will feature several high-level business meetings, which will be happening along the sidelines of the exhibition, will also this year introduce a new forum.

“The new forum seeks to create a single platform where mining knowledge can be shared across different sectors and segments within the mining value chain.

Running under the theme: “Vision 2023: Opportunities for Expansion, Exploration and Investment,” the maiden Mine-To-Market Forum will be held on 20 July.”

Ms Nkomo said the objective of the forum is to improve, enhance and promote mining activity geared towards the attainment of the country’s 2023 mining vision.

She said the Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Winston Chitando, will deliver the keynote address on widening the scope of mining investment in the country.

“This is particularly important as it feeds into the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1)’s objective of new wealth creation and expanding horizons of economic opportunities for all Zimbabweans.

Seasoned experts will also deliberate and share insights on mining legalities, minerals marketing, gender-responsive due diligence in the mining process as well as encouraging youth participation in the industry, beyond production,” said Ms Nkomo.

She said the Mine-to-Market Forum complements other existing Mine Entra events, all characterised by their shared aim of facilitating high-level engagement, profitable networking and on-site deal-flow.

To this end, Ms Nkomo said the Mine Entra event diary will feature different knowledge-sharing platforms that seek to add further impetus to the national drive to increase the mining economy’s contribution to economic growth and prosperity.

Key highlights of this year’s event also include the Mine Entra Silver Jubilee Welcome Cocktail scheduled for Wednesday 20 July, the special cocktail will incorporate the recognition and celebration of exhibitors who have taken part in the premier mining, engineering and transport expo for the past 25 years.

The Main Mine Entra Conference and Official Opening Ceremony will take place on Thursday 21 July and will spotlight Government’s policy initiatives for creating an enabling environment for mining sector growth. President Mnangagwa will officiate.

Rounding off the expo is the Charity Golf Challenge taking place on Friday 22 July.

Hosted by Bulawayo Golf Club, the tourney offers participants an opportunity to make valuable contacts in a relaxed setting.

The mining industry is one of the country’s economic mainstays with the sector presently contributing about 70 percent of the country’s foreign currency earnings.

The Second Republic has come up with a mining industry roadmap whose target is to grow the sector to a US$12 billion industry by 2023 with the gold sector expected to generate US$4 billion, platinum US$3 billion and chrome, iron, steel, diamond and coal contributing US$1 billion.

Lithium is expected to contribute US$500 million while other minerals will contribute US$1,5 billion.