Miner killed in Blanket Mine accident

Sunday News Reporter

ONE mine worker was killed on Monday at Blanket Mine in Gwanda after being involved in an accident with an underground haulage.

In a statement on Tuesday Caledonia Mining, which owns the mine said further details will be released once an ongoing inquiry is complete

“It is with regret that Caledonia Mining Corporation confirms that an accident took place on the morning of 21 February 2022 at the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe, as a result of which one Blanket employee, Andrew Clydon Phiri (aged 35), was killed.

“The accident involved a LHD loader in one of Blanket’s underground haulages. Further details cannot be released pending the outcome of an ongoing enquiry into this incident by the relevant authorities. Caledonia expresses its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased,” the company said.