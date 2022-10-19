Minimum wage set at US$150

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

GOVERNMENT and the Tripartite Negotiating Forum have agreed to provide a guide to all bargaining platforms across all sectors by pegging the minimum wage at US$150 payable either in ZWL$ or at the prevailing inter-bank rate.

This was revealed in a Post Cabinet Briefing yesterday by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Senator Monica Mutsvangwa.

The TNF is a platform where Government and trade unions come together to discuss issues pertaining to wages and working conditions in the national interest.

“The Nation is informed that Cabinet considered the report on the outcome of the Main Tripartite Negotiating Forum. Cabinet noted the recommendations made and took on board some suggestions such as the ratification of the Violence and Harassment at the Workplace Convention, 2019 (No. 190) and the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health Convention, 2006 (No. 187) with a view to strengthening the occupational safety and health system and also combating violence and harassment in the world of work,” she said.

Sen Mutsvangwa revealed that Cabinet also noted the updates on the labour law reform, operationalisation of the TNF and the Report of the TNF Technical Committee.

“The proposed guideline for the minimum wage will be subject to review at the Main TNF meeting in the first quarter of 2023; Government to consider tax cuts on wages and salaries to increase disposable incomes; and fair distribution of incomes should become a policy and planning imperative,” she said.

On currency exchange and stabilization, the nation is informed that Cabinet noted that the RBZ will continue to continue to perform its statutory functions such as a central bank which inter alia include banker to government, lender of last resort, protection of depositors deposits, regulation of banks, formulation of monetary policy including administration of frameworks for fixing exchange rates and interest rates.

She also said the foreign currency available will continue to be auctioned, and all winning bids should be settled within two days from the date of the auction in line with internationally accepted practices.

The Minister also said government will continue to institute and strengthen measures aimed at bringing confidence and stability in the economy and eliminating arbitrage opportunities through manipulation of the exchange rate.

“Pertaining to price stabilisation, Cabinet agreed that the tripartite partners should work towards conclusion of a social contract/pact to help promote the stabilization of the economy. Social contract should be the tool for moderating increases in prices of goods and services as well as restraining increases in salaries and wages to counter inflationary measures,” added Sen Mutsvangwa.

