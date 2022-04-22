Mining companies urged to preserve the environment

Judith Phiri Business Reporter

Mining companies operating nationally should invest resources to rehabilitate the areas they would have mined in order to preserve the environment, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Speaking at the Midlands Provincial Tourism Indaba in Gweru on Thursday, Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Nqobizita Ndhlovu said there was need to take steps to eradicate the environmental damage posed by some of the mining activities taking place.

“I am also reliably informed that this province has perfected the art of artisanal gold mining, no wonder the mining museum was appropriately located at Golden Phoenix mine. “I am therefore compelled to also exhort all mining companies operating in this province and nationally, to invest resources to rehabilitate the areas they would have mined in order for us to preserve our environment,” said Minister Ndhlovu. “

We all need to take steps to eradicate the environmental damage posed by some of the mining activities taking place.” The Minister said the region was endowed with an assortment of minerals along the Great Dyke; ranging from chrome, iron, diamond, platinum and gold, to name but a few.

He said Midlands was also endowed with a rich history and heritage; pristine wildlife and nature; and wonderful people and culture. “It is in this region you find a natural blend and easy fit of the Mashonaland and Matabeleland traditions, culture, history, heritage and the people.

As you will be all aware, in his Independence Speech, His Excellency the President, Dr E.D Mnangagwa called on all Government Departments to be unwavering in creating opportunities for inclusive growth in all sectors of the economy, tourism included.”

Minister Ndhlovu said they were carrying through the pronounced vision and it was his fervent hope that the collaboration was the stimulus that informed the essential input for the Tourism and Environment Sector in the Provincial Economic Development Plan (PEDP).

He said that stock of the numerous and exciting tourism resources in the province was in conformity with the goals under the National Development Strategy (NDS1) to achieve geographical spread of tourism in all Provinces.

The Minister added: “You will recall that I had a similar programme some two years back but it was then disturbed by Covid-19 related lockdown protocols. Based on what I saw then and during this visit, I am convinced that it has explicit diversity and is a true reflection of ”everything Zimbabwe.”

He said their mission this time around was to expose the tourism opportunities to the world and the visit to the region to asses an assortment of wonders dotted around the province, revealed that it was surely blessed with numerable opportunities. The range of tourism products included the courteously secluded Chizarira National Park, and the serene Sebakwe Recreational Park, the famed paper house in Kwekwe, the Gweru military aircraft museum, the Antelope Park and Gwenoro Dam.