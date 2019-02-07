Minister appoints new ZTA acting boss

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

THE Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Prisca Mupfumira and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority Board (ZTA) have appointed Mrs Rita Likukuma as Zimbabwe Tourism Authority acting chief Executive with effect from 1 February 2019.

ZTA chief operating officer, Mr Givemore Chidzidzi has been acting CEO since November last year on behalf of Dr Karikoga Kaseke, who has been off work on medical grounds.

“Mrs Likukuma brings in vast corporate governance and experience, having served on various boards. She is the deputy chairperson of the current Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe board and non-executive director of PG Industries.

“Mrs Likukuma is the current chairman at Turnall Holdings Ltd and she is a director on the Morgan Company board, an international business consortium currently in advanced stages of setting up in Zimbabwe. She was the chairman of the National Gallery of Zimbabwe until January 2013. In June 2014, she was appointed a member of the CMED Board of Directors,” read a statement issued by the ZTA.

Mrs Likukuma has also served as the managing director of the Solar Division at Art Corporation and was a senior executive at Unilever.

She holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration from the Oxford Brookes University and a Bachelor of Science Economics Degree at the University of Zimbabwe.

ZTA acting CE also studied for a City and Guilds Diploma in Electrical Installations. Mrs Likukuma is charged with driving the vision of the authority in line with that of nation,” said ZTA