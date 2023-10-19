Minister Chitando notifies BCC of CCC recalls…as Councillors meet to elect acting deputy mayor

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

MINISTER of Local Government and Public Works, Hon Winston Chitando has officially notified the Bulawayo City Council of the 12 councillors that were recently recalled by their party, the Citizens Coalition for Change.

The party’s interim secretary general, Mr Sengezo Tshabangu recalled some members of the national assembly and councillors from various local authorities in the party’s internal struggle for control.

In Bulawayo, the 12 councillors that were recalled by Mr Tshabangu, include; the deputy mayor, Councillor Donaldson Mabuto, Clr Shepherd Dube (ward one), Clr Nkosinathi Hove Mpofu (ward six), Clr Takunda Felix Madzana (ward 18), Clr Simbarashe Dube (ward 20), Clr Tinevimbo Maphosa (ward 21), Clr Thobeka Mmeli Moyo (ward 22), Clr Arnold Batirai (Ward 24) and also proportional representation councillors, Clr Sarah Cronje, Clr Tabeth Mhizha, Clr Dorcas Sibanda and Clr Zibusiso Tshongwe.

In a letter, dated 18 October 2023, addressed to the city’s town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube, Minister Chitando said the local authority, should now, in terms of the law inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, to pave way for the holding of by-elections.

“I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Citizens Coalition for Change, stating that the following councillors have ceased to be members of the Citizens Coalition for Change political party. In terms of Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please proceed to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of these vacancies,” reads the letter.

Meanwhile, councillors will today (Thursday) at 2.30pm meet to elect an acting deputy mayor, to take over from the recalled Mabutho amid revelations that the city’s mayor, Clr David Coltart is set to take leave for a month, starting tomorrow (Friday).

“Clr Coltart felt there was a need to have someone officially seconded to take over the duties of the deputy mayor and subsequently the duties of the mayor, since he (Coltart) is going on leave for a whole month. There are also indications that to further avoid a power vacuum, a special council could be convened before or after the full council meeting next month to elect a substantive deputy mayor,” said a council source.