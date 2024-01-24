Minister emphasises the significance of education in Zimbabwe

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

MINISTER of Primary and Secondary Education, Hon Torerayi Moyo has emphasised the critical role of education in Zimbabwe, reiterating the paramount importance of quality and access.

He noted that these factors are vital for the country to accomplish Sustainable Development Goal number three, which aims to ensure quality education for all individuals.

Hon Moyo made these remarks during his address on the occasion of the International Day of Education, held on Wednesday morning.

This annual observance serves as a platform to raise awareness about the transformative power of education and advocate for inclusive and equitable access to quality learning opportunities for everyone.

This year the celebrations are especially important, as the African Union has declared 2024, the Year of African Education under the theme – Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa.

The International Day of Education is an observance established by the United Nations (UN) to raise awareness about the importance of education and to promote inclusive and equitable access to quality education for all. It is celebrated annually on January 24th.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to all stakeholders involved in the education sector in Zimbabwe. This day presents an opportune moment to reflect on the importance of education in transforming societies and fostering sustainable development. Education is an essential pillar for fostering lasting peace and stability within any nation. It equips individuals with knowledge, critical thinking skills, and empathy, laying the foundations for tolerance, understanding, and conflict resolution,” said Hon Moyo.

The International Day of Education serves as a platform to highlight the critical role of education in achieving the SDGs and to address the various challenges and disparities that exist in educational systems worldwide. It emphasizes the need for quality education that is accessible, inclusive, and relevant to all individuals, regardless of their gender, background, or socioeconomic status.

Hon Moyo paid tribute to the teaching fraternity saying they are an important factor in providing education for the country.

“I would like to commend our dedicated teachers, administrators, and support staff who work tirelessly to provide quality education to our children. Their unwavering commitment to shaping the minds of our future leaders deserves our appreciation and support. Furthermore, I call upon parents, guardians, civil society organisations, and the private sector to continue collaborating with Government in creating an enabling environment for quality education. Your partnership is critical in addressing the challenges we face and ensuring that our children receive the education they deserve,” he said.

Dr Tajudeen Oyewale, UNICEF Representative said in 2024 – for the first time ever – the African Union will dedicate the year to education.

“This offers an opportunity for the Government of Zimbabwe to accelerate progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 4 on quality education for all, which includes turning the high-level commitments made at the Transforming Education Summit (2022) focused on education financing, foundational learning, and inclusive learning, into concrete actions,” he said.

