Minister lauds Bulawayo for supporting successful ZITF showcase

Judith Phiri ,Business Reporter

BULAWAYO Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, has commended residents for turning out in large numbers and contributing to the success of the country’s flagship trade event, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

“We witnessed that the people of Bulawayo came out in their numbers to support this wonderful trade showcase, which was a resounding success. They showed great respect to visitors from other cities, the region and the international community,” said Minister Ncube

She said ZITF continues to be a key driver of business for the city, with various sectors benefiting through the provision of goods and services. The Minister said the influx of visitors during the trade fair gave a significant boost to the city’s economy, contributing positively to the province’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“Visitors also take the opportunity to explore tourism and entertainment attractions in and around Bulawayo. As we are known as the City of Kings and Queens, the people of Bulawayo embraced our visitors warmly, reflecting our rich culture of hospitality and togetherness,” she said.

Minister Ncube also noted that Bulawayo and Zimbabwe as a whole remain peaceful and friendly destinations, adding that it was pleasing that no incidents were reported during the ZITF.

She said the successful hosting of ZITF 2025 not only strengthens Bulawayo’s economic prospects but also places Zimbabwe firmly on the global map, gaining widespread recognition.

Minister Ncube said the trade showcase created opportunities for individuals and investors to identify and explore various business prospects in Bulawayo and across the country.