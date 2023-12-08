Minister Masuka to visit Bulilima District to assess livestock situation

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuku will today (Friday) be in Bulilima District, Matabeleland South to assess the livestock situation on the ground.

In the past three months, close to 3 000 head of cattle have died largely owing to a shortage of water as most drinking points are dry.

Bulilima district has 86 662 cattle, 88 027 goats, 7 241 sheep, 359 pigs and 92 094 poultry.

The causes of the deaths are due to lack of water where dams are now becoming death traps due to huge volumes of mud and sharing of water sources with humans with livestock feeling the heat.

In some areas, there are boreholes designated for livestock use but they are in bad condition and need to be rehabilitated.

Recently, giving an update on livestock deaths in the province, acting Matabeleland South provincial director of the Agricultural Rural Development and Advisory Services, Mr Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu said Bulilima has been the hardest hit district.

“Within three months we have lost about 2 960 cattle, with Bulilima being the highest in terms of poverty deaths with 1 640. The major challenge is shortage of water. Most dams, the seasonal and annual ones in Bulilima have dried up. The few remaining have a lot of mud due to high siltation levels leading to animals being trapped. We have encouraged farmers to take action and drive animals to watering points which are not muddy,” said Mr Ndlovu.

The Minister will visit Ward 21 villages and some of the sites are Ngwana Dam, Bhagani borehole watering point, Ndiweni Dam and Thekwani A1 Kraal Farmer Field School (FFS) among others.