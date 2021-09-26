Minister Mutsvangwa hails Zimpapers

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Cde Monica Mutsvangwa (second from left) poses for a picture with Zimpapers board chairperson Mr Tommy Sithole (left), Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa and her Deputy Cde Kindness Paradza (far right) during a cocktail party hosted by Zimpapers at a local hotel on Thursday evening. (Picture By Dennis Mudzami)

Sunday News Reporter

THE Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa, has praised the country’s largest diversified media group, Zimbabwe Newspapers (Zimpapers) for its management of Covid-19 cases among its large workforce as well as the wide coverage that has helped the country to be informed about the pandemic.

Speaking during a cocktail hosted by the media group at a Bulawayo hotel during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) last week, Minister Mutsvangwa said the company has continued to be a leading light in covering the Covid-19 story.

The company has also put in measures to ensure its workforce is protected and supported from Covid-19 and since the start of the pandemic last year, no worker from the group has died from the disease.

“I am very happy about Covid-19 management at the company which has saved our people’s lives. We are not yet out of the woods, we still need to take care of our lives. We want this company to be the star, we want Zimpapers to be always at the top. If you do well you are also doing well for us,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa, who was accompanied by her husband, Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, her deputy in the Ministry, Cde Kindness Paradza and Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana said the nation was well informed about Covid-19 thanks to efforts of the media.

“The amount of work which you have done as Zimpapers to make sure 98 percent of people in Zimbabwe now know the preventative and precautionary measures prescribed by the World Health Organisation and Ministry of Health and Child Care on Covid-19 is commendable. That cannot be taken for granted. That is a good job, that is saving lives and that is making the President’s Vision 2030 achievable.”

She said journalists should continue writing stories as long as they contribute to the development and promotion unity in the country.

“I want to say as your minister I will give you all the support. Continue writing stories as long as the stories build this country, as long as those stories unite our people, as long as those stories make Zimbabwe a great country which we are and as long as those stories remove that polarisation which had crippled our country. We need to love ourselves, this is our Zimbabwe.”

She praised the continued partnership between the private sector and Government which has seen massive improvement in the economy. Minister Mutsvangwa said it was no longer “a situation of them and us” but there was a need to join hands and pull in the same direction.

Zimpapers Board Chairman Mr Tommy Sithole said management at the company has continued to work hard to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and support its workforce.