Minister Mutsvangwa mourns Gringo

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

INFORMATION, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa has mourned the passing of legendary comedian Lazarus Boora, hailing the actor for his unforgettable portrayal of Gringo on the local small screen.

The comedian succumbed to stomach cancer on Sunday morning at West View Medical Clinic. He will be buried at his rural home in Rukweza, Rusape on Thursday.

In a statement yesterday announcing news of the actor’s passing, Minister Mutsvangwa chronicled Boora’s early days as an actor.

“My fellow countrymen, this morning, we learnt of the passing of one of Zimbabwe’s talented comic actors, Lazarus Boora, popularly known as Gringo.

The late Lazarus Boora was born in Rukweza, Rusape in Manicaland Province, where he attended primary school, before coming to Harare for his secondary education studies. It was during these formative years that his potential in the arts sector came to light. He later went on to attend Mutare Teachers’ College where he studied drama. To further his education in the arts, he then enrolled at the University of Zimbabwe where he studied theatre and dance,” she said.

His pursuit of excellence acting was finally rewarded when he found himself on local drama Chihwerure, a brainchild of veteran writer Aaron Chiundura-Moyo. A later role as Gringo would cement his spot in the hearts of Zimbabwean viewers.

“Lazarus followed his dream and joined various theatrical groups, and rub shoulders with highly professional theatre gurus who helped him hone his acting skills. In 1997, Lazarus had his television debut when he acted a minor role as a Junior Policeman in Aaron Chiundura-Moyo’s popular television drama series ‘Chihwerure’.

“The following year, 1998, Lazarus Boora was cast as Gringo in a television comedy drama series which was an adaptation of a cartoon character by Enock Chihombori. He became an instant hit with Zimbabwean television viewers. His co-actors also found themselves in the lime light as the Zimbabwean TV audience fell in love with the drama series From then, he became known as Gringo, and this became the platform to carry out his passion, entertaining Zimbabweans and the world at large,” Minister Mutsvangwa said.

Despite his passing, Minister Mutsvangwa said, Boora would remain a Zimbabwean icon for his role as Gringo, the affable, humorous character that came to define his life and character.

“In 2002, the major event of the year for Zimbabwean artists was the inaugural National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) which was staged in Harare. “Gringo Ndiyani” won the Best TV Drama Series award and Lazarus won the best Actor award, while Enock Chihombori won the Best Film and Television Script writer’s award. A testament that the series was one of Zimbabwe’s finest comedies and further affirmed Lazarus’ excellent acting abilities.

“The arts community, and the nation have lost a great actor. Allow me on behalf of His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa and the nation to convey my condolences to the Boora family. Lazarus may have left us, but he will forever be remembered as our dear Gringo, a man who brought joy and laughter in our homes. May his dear soul rest in peace,” she said.