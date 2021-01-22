Minister Ncube bids Mazanhi farewell

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

Zimbabwe stands to benefit from outgoing Zimbabwe Revenue Authority Commissioner General Ms Faith Mazanhi’s new appointment at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has said.

Ms Mazanhi has been appointed Resident Tax Administration Advisor at the IMF AFRITAC South.

Speaking at the farewell occasion for the outgoing Zimra Commissioner General, Prof Ncube said Ms Mazanhi oversee and coordinate IMF’s Technical Assistance programmes in 13 Southern African countries including Zimbabwe.

“Her new posting still means she will have a huge impact. I read with keen interest in one of her latest interviews, which appeared in an article in a Sunday News publication. In that interview her patriotism was self-evident as she promised to continue ensuring Zimbabwe benefits as much as possible in her new role by continuing to provide the much needed technical support in the area of tax administration. Her new calling, Resident Tax Administration Advisor at the IMF AFRITAC South, will have her oversee and coordinate IMF’s Technical Assistance programmes in 13 Southern African countries including Zimbabwe; a great opportunity not only for her but for all of us,” he said.

Prof Ncube said Mz Mazanhi, who has vast experience stretching to 37 years, will make a huge impact at the IMF.

“I have no doubt, IMF having worked with her before, were alive to these endearing qualities and great set of skills. This phenomenal woman used her 37 years’ experience in revenue administration covering customs and both direct and indirect taxes to ensure Zimra was always surpassing revenue targets while improving on technical aspects to further stretch those targets beyond what was asked of her and her committed team.

“Today we will not cry over our loss but we will celebrate the brief but impactful tenure of her service at Zimra’s helm and positively draw from the lessons we have gained from her work ethic, which undoubtedly benefited Zimra, my ministry and the nation,” he said.