Minister Shava to represent President at Queen’s funeral

FOREIGN Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava will represent President Mnangagwa at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London next week, a senior Government official said on Thursday.

President Mnangagwa was invited to the funeral of the longest serving British monarch, who died last week, but he will not be able to attend due to other commitments.

In an interview with New Ziana, Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications) Mr George Charamba said: “The Foreign Minister (Shava) is attending for the President, who is scheduled to leave for United Nations General Assembly on the day.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, which is expected to be attended more than 500 Heads of State and Government from around the world, will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday. – New Ziana/The Sunday Mail