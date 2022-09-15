Minister Shava to represent President at Queen’s funeral

15 Sep, 2022 - 12:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Minister Shava to represent President at Queen’s funeral Ambassador Frederick, Shava

The Sunday News

FOREIGN Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava will represent President Mnangagwa at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London next week, a senior Government official said on Thursday.

President Mnangagwa was invited to the funeral of the longest serving British monarch, who died last week, but he will not be able to attend due to other commitments.

In an interview with New Ziana, Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications) Mr George Charamba said: “The Foreign Minister (Shava) is attending for the President, who is scheduled to leave for United Nations General Assembly on the day.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, which is expected to be attended more than 500 Heads of State and Government from around the world, will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday. – New Ziana/The Sunday Mail

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting